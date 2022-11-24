Volkswagen says all brands have halted paid activities on Twitter

scorecardresearch
Feedback

Earlier this month, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche, said it had recommended the brands pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

WirtschaftsWoche had previously reported that Audi had halted all activities on the social media platform, citing company sources.

Volkswagen's brands have halted all paid activities on Twitter until further notice, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen said all the brands had followed the advice, while Audi had opted to halt organic activities, such as direct posts, and only respond to questions from clients on the website.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will decide on the next steps depending on developments," an Audi spokesperson added in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Audi has not tweeted since Nov. 1 after previously tweeting almost every day. Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October.

Published on: Nov 24, 2022, 9:12 AM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Nov 24, 2022, 9:07 AM IST
