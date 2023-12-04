'Was drain project meant for Singapore?': Actor Vishal asks Chennai mayor as city gets flooded again

As heavy rains flood Chennai again, actor Vishal on Monday asked the mayor of the city about the stormwater drain project, which was supposed to prevent flooding in case of downpours. The stormwater drains play a crucial role in managing rainwater and preventing flooding in urban areas. Chennai, which is prone to flooding, has integrated stormwater drainage facilities. Despite this, the city has faced flooding in case of heavy rains.

Heavy rains caused by a cyclonic storm - Michaung - pounded Chennai and nearby districts on Monday, throwing life out of gear and claiming five lives. Low-lying and many residential areas witnessed inundation. Several areas in Chennai saw power outages and internet disruptions as torrential rains continued to hammer the region.

"Dear Ms Priya Rajan (Mayor of Chennai) and to one and all other officers of Greater Chennai Corporation including the Commissioner," the actor said in his post on X. "Hope you all are safe and sound with your families and water especially drainage water not entering your houses, and most importantly hope you have an unconditional supply of food & electricity."



Vishal said he was just checking as a voter because as citizens living in the same city as the mayor is, "we are not in the same position". He then asked about the stormwater drainage system, which was set up to prevent flooding in Chennai. "I wonder if the entire stormwater drain project was meant for Singapore or Chennai?" he asked.

The actor recalled the 2015 flood, which paralysed the city for over a month. During that flood, he said, people came onto the roads to help those in distress "but after 8 years it is pathetic to see an even worse condition". He said people would continue to help this time around also for sure with food supplies and water, "but I guess this time would love to see all the representatives of each constituency come out and do the needful, instill hope, help rather than fear and distress." "I put my head down in shame as I write to you. Awaiting not a miracle but what is called DUTY to Citizens. God Bless," the actor said.

Two years ago, several areas in Chennai had been severely affected due to flooding. The Tamil Nadu government appointed an advisory committee and accorded sanction for the construction of a stormwater drain for an amount of Rs 1,000 crore.

The construction of stormwater drain work has been completed for a length of 225 km at an estimate of Rs 699 crore, according to the details available on site of the Chennai Corporation. The construction of stormwater drain works is in progress for a length of 70.26 km at a cost of Rs.276.54 crore.

