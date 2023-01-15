WATCH: Moments when Yeti plane with 68 passengers crashed in Nepal's Pokhara

A 72-seater Yeti Airlines aircraft with a total of 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday. So far, 16 bodies have been recovered, a Yeti Airlines spokesperson confirmed.

The videos and photographs of what seems to be moments before and after the crash of Yeti Airlines in Pokhara are currently doing rounds on social media.

"Video of moments before Yeti Airlines crash in Pokhara. Looks normal till that abrupt 90 degree anti-clockwise turn," a user wrote.

Video of moments before Yeti Airlines crash in Pokhara.



Looks normal till that abrupt 90 degree anti-clockwise turn. pic.twitter.com/MSv2BUCjEM — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 15, 2023

As per videos and footage, the plane can be seen in fire after the crash.

"Unfortunate ! A 72-seater Yeti airlines ATR72 aircraft crashed at Pokhara Intl. Airport (between old domestic AP and Intl. AP) in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board," another user wrote sharing a video of the incident.

Unfortunate ! A 72-seater Yeti airlines ATR72 aircraft crashed at Pokhara Intl. Airport (between old domestic AP and Intl. AP) in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board. pic.twitter.com/hdsN3qgxbo — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 15, 2023

Kathmandu Post quoted a spokesperson of Yeti Airlines Sudharshan Bartaula as saying that the ATR 72 Yeti airlines aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

#Breaking_News

-Sad news from #Nepal

-An aircraft of Yeti Airlines with 72 people on board #crashed in Nepal today

-Plane was flying from the capital #Kathmandu to Pokhara in central Nepal

-10 foreign nationals onboard#aviation #airlines #Pilot pic.twitter.com/qLPbC9XJmH — Insightful Geopolitics (@InsightGL) January 15, 2023

The Pokhara airport, built with Chinese assistance, was inaugurated just 15 days ago. Pokhara is a tourist hub in Nepal.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' inaugurated the regional international airport in Pokhara.

