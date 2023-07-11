WB panchayat results: 150 cross over to Assam due to fear of violence, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that around 150 people from West Bengal had entered his state due to fear of violence in Bengal. "They have told that they have come because of the fear of violence in the panchayat elections," he said. "We have provided them accommodation, food and medical facilities. Around 133 people are currently staying in relief camps."

West Bengal has witnessed large-scale violence ever since the panchayat poll was announced in the state. The polling for the panchayats was held on July 8. At least 15 people were killed in the violence during polling in West Bengal on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using violence as its "guarantee" to stay in power.

Since elections were announced last month, the number of people who died in poll-related incidents has been 33, with the ruling party suffering 60 per cent of the deaths. Allegations of vote tampering and violence by various parties forced the SEC to order re-polling in 696 seats on Monday.

Intervention by the Calcutta High Court had seen the deployment of central police forces on both election and counting days.

The ruling TMC has won 28,985 gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 1,540 seats, according to the SEC as of 10.30 pm on Tuesday. Its nearest rival BJP has won 7,764 seats and is leading in 417 seats.

In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats. The Left Front has won 2,468 seats, of which the CPI(M) alone has won 2,409. The Left is currently leading in 260 seats. The Congress won 2,022 seats and is leading in 139. Other parties won 725 seats and led in 23 seats, while independents which included TMC rebels won 1,656 seats and led in 104 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

