Weekly market wrap: Sensex tumbles nearly 1,800 pts on Omicron fears, FIIs selling

It turned out to be a dismal week for the domestic equity market due to rising concerns over the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron and sustained selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). The benchmark BSE Sensex retreated 1,774.93 points, or 3.02 per cent, to 57011.74 for the week ended December 17. Likewise, the 50-share Nifty index lost 526 points, or 3 per cent, to 16,985.20.

Just eight stocks in the Nifty 50 index managed to defy gravity during the week. With a fall of 8.51 per cent, Bajaj Finserv emerged as the top loser in the index. It was followed by ITC (down 7.69 per cent), Bajaj Finance (down 7.40 per cent), Housing Development Finance Corporation (down 6.81 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (down 6.54 per cent). On the other hand, Wipro, Power Grid, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank and Divi’s Laboratories gained up to 5 per cent during the week.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Weak global sentiments inundated domestic indices as markets are digesting the hawkish stance of major international central banks amid surging omicron cases. While the European Central Bank took a small step in rolling back the crisis-era stimulus although holding down borrowing costs next year, the Bank of England surprised the markets by raising interest rates for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Continued FII selling created tension among domestic investors.”

Overseas investors have offloaded more than Rs 13,400 crore of shares in December so far, taking total outflow to nearly Rs 33,000 crore in the ongoing quarter.

Parth Nyati, founder, Tradingo said, “Indian market is facing relentless selling by FIIs that is also hurting the sentiments while rising worries of a new variant is another cause of concern for the markets.”

Barring the BSE Information Technology index (up 1.78 per cent) and the BSE TECk index (up 0.52 per cent), other sectoral indices on the exchange ended in the red. The BSE Realty index declined 7.48 per cent to 3,773.94. The BSE Telecom, FMCG, Bankex, Auto, Oil & Gas and Metal also slipped over 3 per cent.

Earnings beat together with revised growth guidance by Accenture however helped the BSE IT Index to settle the week in the green.

Which sharing the strategy going ahead, Manish Shah, an independent technical analyst said, “The decline in Nifty is now taking place in five swings in terms of Elliott wave counts. The downside potential in Nifty is 16,600-16,410 as a broad are of support as per Elliott- wave count. The overall view in the markets is bearish in the short term. As long as Nifty holds below 17,350 avoid taking long trades in individual stocks unless the willingness to hold on to trades for a couple of months is there.”

“If someone is not worried about a couple of per cent down move in Nifty, then now is the time to accumulate good quality stocks or to do SIP in individual stocks,” Shah added.

