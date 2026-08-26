Why are rail, logistics, road, and shipping players bidding for 11 airports for privatisation?

“Accordingly, eligible technical experience would not be restricted exclusively to the aviation sector and would be assessed with reference to the infrastructure sub-sectors included in the Harmonised Master List of Infrastructure,” it said. This allows infrastructure players from across sectors to participate in the bid without any technical experience in the aviation sector.

Under the instant proposal, the Concessionaire would be responsible for the operation, management and development of the airports, including passenger terminals and city-side infrastructure comprising buildings, boundary walls, plant and equipment, furniture, vehicles, office appliances and computer software.

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Revenue push

The projects also allow for the city-side development as land is proposed to be made available to the concessionaires. To enhance the financial viability of the respective airport bundles, the ministry shall undertake a market sounding exercise wherein outreach to various infrastructure players will be carried out.

“Bundling is being proposed for the first time for which market reaction will be assessed and suitably incorporated in the proposal which will be submitted for final recommendation of PPPAC,” it said.

The ministry said while learnings are being derived from the previous PPP transaction, a fresh market sounding exercise is warranted in the present case.

“The feedback of the private players on the proposal for bundling of airports will be reviewed by Airports Authority of India, based on which necessary modifications to the proposal will be considered. MoCA would fast-track the process for submission of the proposal seeking final recommendation by the PPPAC,” it said.