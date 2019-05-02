Why brands should look beyond content creation and curation to build effective market strategy

A roadside vegetable vendor Ram Dubey in South Delhi's Kalkaji now recharges his phone with Rs 399 a month prepaid pack. Earlier, he used to spend just Rs 30 a month. The reason for his increased spends, he says, is - "baat karne ke liye, TV dekhne ke liye aur gaane sunne ke liye, sab phone se hi hai ab."

Reliance Jio's disruptive packs and their impact on data usage is secret to none. But, marketeers say, offering of customised and targeted content through Jio television, and not free talktime turned out to be a winning strategy for Jio.

Brands in telecommunications now use content to increase customer retention and engagement and help minimise churn. For this, targeting the right audience at the right time and measuring its effectiveness to streamline content strategy is as important as creating content itself.

Content is king -- This old adage is passe, said marketing expert Hitesh Sood. Brands today need to look beyond content creation and curation, if they want their content marketing initiatives to bear fruit.

Sood said that content strategy for brands is heavily skewed towards content now a days. It ends as soon as the content reaches their repository and the distribution and the reach remain ignored.

"The real differentiation is in how the brand makes the content available to its audience and how they measure its efficacy to assess the content's success. That's the journey brands should traverse," says Sood.

RP Singh, Chief Curator, Content Marketing Summit Asia, says several brands spend 80 per cent of their effort and budgets in production and content creation when it should be the other way around. "Only 15-20 per cent of manpower and money should be on creation and the rest of the effort should be among other three components of marketing value chain -- managing content, distributing it to right digital channels to reach the relevant audience and measuring its impact."

The reason for this lopsided approach, says Singh, is that the existing partner ecosystem is not equipped to manage content marketing in its current state. On one end, brands have partners telling them that they need to focus their attention on content creation with a belief that the good content will travel on its own, on the other, brands have partners suggesting them that the success lies in content distribution irrespective of the quality of content. All this leads to a sub-standard content marketing strategy for a brand that is usually skewed towards only one aspect.

"With content choices becoming unlimited, number of formats, channels and mediums increasing every day, marketeers will always need to focus on a holistic content strategy, which is aimed at creating the right content for the right channel with the right context delivered at the right time. And this cannot be achieved if brands continue to be limited in their approach towards content marketing by focusing on a single aspect," says Singh.

