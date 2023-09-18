Women's Reservation Bill cleared in key Cabinet meet chaired by PM Modi: Sources

The Women's Reservation Bill has been cleared in a key Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, sources told India Today. The women's reservation bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for 15 years.

Also read: Parliament special session to begin today with 8 new bills; top points

In a tweet, Prahlad Singh Patel confirmed the development. He said only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfill the demand for women's reservation. "Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet."



In May 2008, the Women’s Reservation Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha and was referred to a standing committee. The Bill was passed in the Upper House in 2010 and then it was sent to Lok Sabha. However, the Bill could not be passed and lapsed with the 15 Lok Sabha.

Also read: PM Modi to carry Constitution copy from old to new Parliament: Sources

According to the law, any bill pending in Lok Sabha lapses with the dissolution of the House. Bills pending in Rajya Sabha are put in the "live register" and remain pending.

On Sunday, the Congress passed a resolution in the CWC meeting that the Women's Reservation bill should be passed in the upcoming special session of the Parliament.

BRS leader K Kavitha reacted positively to Congress CWC's move and hoped that the grand old party would exert pressure on the BJP to introduce and pass the bill. "While the delay in passing the Women's Reservation Bill is disappointing, it's welcoming to see the Congress Party addressing the issue through the CWC resolution," she said.

While the delay in passing the Women's Reservation Bill is disappointing, it's welcoming to see the Congress Party addressing the issue through the CWC resolution.



I hope the Congress Party will maintain the same spirit in the upcoming parliament session to exert pressure on… https://t.co/NDQ4IonSc8 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) September 17, 2023

"I hope the Congress Party will maintain the same spirit in the upcoming parliament session to exert pressure on the ruling party to introduce and pass the bill. Let's hope for swift action and real progress towards gender equality."

Earlier in the day, the Congress said that despite having a majority, PM Modi made no effort to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. "Congress demands immediate passage of the bill in the special session of Parliament."