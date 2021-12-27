Year-ender 2021: From Squid Game to WandaVision, the most talked-about shows of the year

Amid long, unending lockdowns, and work from home regimes, 2021 also brought along with it some of the brightest gems on the TV screen. Be it the blockbuster Korean drama Squid Game or Marvel's focus on Loki, there were no boring weeks when it came to TV shows.

Online database released its list of the top TV shows of the year 2021. Here are the top shows in no particular order:



1. WandaVision (Disney+): The miniseries is based on Marvel characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, living as a married couple. But things are not as simplistic as they seem. It also focuses on Wanda's transformation into Scarlet Witch.



2. Squid Game (Netflix): The blockbuster Korean drama is perhaps the most popular TV show of the year. Cash-strapped individuals take part in a sinister adaptation of childhood games. The stakes, as they learn, are fatal.



3. Loki (Disney+): The show unravels the character of one of Marvel's most-loved characters, Loki. The show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and traces the journey of the God of Mischief away from his brother, Thor.



4. Mare of Easttown (HBO): This acclaimed mystery-drama follows detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) who investigates a local murder case amid increased community pressure.



5. Shadow and Bone (Netflix): The fantasy drama revolves Alina Starkov who unleashes powers that have the ability to change her world. But with great power comes great enemies.

6. Lucifer (Netflix): Lucifer (Tom Ellis), the original fallen angel abandons his throne in hell and retires to Los Angeles. The popular series aired its last season this September. IMDb rates the show at 8.1/10.



7. The Walking Dead (AMC): The horror zombie series is about survivors struggling to stay alive in the apocalypse. But zombies are only a part of what they have to face.



8. Bridgerton (Netflix): The Emmy-nominated drama made its debut in 2020 and was approved for another season. The story revolves around London high society, secrets, scandals and quest for true love. Bridgerton is a trademark Shonda Rhimes drama.



9. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+): This Marvel Studios production stars Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier teaming up to survive after the events of Avengers: Endgame, especially in a world with no Captain America. The show was launched in March this year.



10. Cobra Kai (Netflix): Cobra Kai is coming with its fourth season on December 31, 2021. The show has an 8.6/10 IMDb rating and a 93% on rotten tomatoes. The martial arts comedy-drama is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen.

