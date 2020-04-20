Zoom in talks with Indian govt on security issues, says company's India head

Days after being flagged as unsafe, Zoom said that it's in talks with the Indian government on the concerns related to security. The video conferencing software, which picked up demand globally amid coronavirus lockdown, also said that it's working on adding actual end-to-end encryption to further secure video calls, news agency PTI reported citing Zoom Video Communications, India Head, Sameer Raje. "Zoom is in communications with the Ministry of Home Affairs and is focused on providing the information they need to make informed decisions about their policies," Sameer Raje said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its recent advisory via Cyber Coordination Centre (CyCord) had red-flagged the video conferencing facility as unsafe, days after India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) had raised concerns over potential cyber attacks through Zoom. "Many organisations have allowed their staff to work from home to stop the spread of coronavirus disease. Online communication platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Teams for Education, Slack, Cisco WebEx etc are being used for remote meetings and webinars," the MHA advisory said. "Insecure usage of the platform may allow cyber criminals to access sensitive information such as meeting details and conversations," it added.

According to another report, experts at US cyber security firm Cyble said that they have detected over 5 lakh Zoom account credentials available for sale online on the Dark Web. Hackers were selling usernames and passwords linked to more than 5 lakh Zoom accounts on the Dark Web and other hacker forums for less than a penny each and, in some cases, given away for free, the firm claimed.

Zoom video app provides software, including a mobile app, for videotelephony, online chat, and business telephone systems. Use of the platform is free for video conferences of up to 100 participants, with a 40-minute time limit.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown Relaxation Live Updates: No curfew relief in Delhi; review meet on April 27; tally-2,003

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Labourers allowed to return to work; local authorities to help find jobs