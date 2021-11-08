4 in 5 families affected by ailments due to air pollution, says survey

Four in five families in Delhi-NCR have someone experiencing one or more ailments due to polluted air, a survey by the community social media platform LocalCircles has found. The survey findings suggest that about 22 per cent of citizens had visited a doctor due to an air pollution-related ailment. In comparison, only 28 per cent of families in Delhi-NCR plan to use an air purifier to cope with polluted air, and 61 per cent of families plan to use an anti-pollution mask.

LocalCircles conducted a study that received over 34,000 responses from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.



About 16 per cent of the 9,308 respondents said they have been suffering from "sore throat or cough or both," another 16 per cent said "runny nose, congestion or burning eyes". On an aggregate basis, four in five families in Delhi-NCR are now experiencing one or more ailments due to polluted air.



Delhi hospitals have reported an increase in cases of respiratory issues post-Diwali, where 22 per cent of 8,277 respondents say they or someone in their family have already visited a doctor due to an air pollution-related ailment.



The report also showed that only 28 per cent of families in Delhi-NCR plan to use an air purifier to cope with polluted air.



About 22 per cent of the 9,263 respondents said that they "use the anti-pollution mask", and 11 per cent said they "use air purifiers at home. 6 per cent of respondents plan to use both anti-pollution masks and air purifiers. Further, 22 per cent plan to "use the anti-pollution mask" as well as increasing intake of immunity boosters.

When exposed to poor air quality, people with pre-existing respiratory or pulmonary conditions are more likely to develop complications that could make them more vulnerable to infectious diseases like COVID-19, says the report.



"The sale, storage and use of firecrackers were banned following order on September 15, 2021. A black market emerged in various parts of the national capital. The easy availability in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana also posed a challenge to the ban. With poor planning and enforcement, crackers were transported, distributed and sold in Delhi and NCR," the report said.

About 55 per cent of citizens said that the Delhi government and the Delhi police were "completely ineffective" in banning the sale of crackers, and 36 per cent said they were "mostly ineffective." There are only 9 per cent of citizens who said that the authorities were "somewhat effective."

Out of the 7,896 respondents, none opted for "quite effective." On an aggregate basis, 91 per cent of Delhi residents believe the various authorities were completely or partially ineffective in enforcing the transportation, distribution and sale of crackers this Diwali.