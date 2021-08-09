Amazon, Narayan Murthy's Catamaran to discontinue joint venture from May 2022

E-commerce major Amazon and Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's Catamaran on Monday said they have decided to discontinue their joint venture (JV) Prione Business Services from May next year.



The JV was formed in 2014 with a vision to enable Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) to succeed in e-commerce and benefit from the digital opportunity. It enabled over 3,00,000 sellers and entrepreneurs to go online and enabled 4 million merchants with digital payment capabilities, providing these SMBs and merchants access to millions of customers across the country.



The JV "has been running successfully for the past 7 years and is coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022. The two partners today announced they have mutually decided to not continue their joint venture beyond the end of its current term," the companies said in a joint statement.



The announcement comes on the day when the Supreme Court refused to entertain the pleas of Amazon and rival Flipkart against the Competition Commission of India's investigation into alleged violations of competition laws.



"With feet-on-street teams in 30 cities across India, the JV enabled hundreds of thousands of sellers to sell online and provide a wide selection of products for Indian customers. The JV also supported the growth of programs like Karigar and Saheli. Prione has played an important role in transforming Indian e-commerce, and paving the way for the global scale up of emerging Indian brands," the statement said.



Also Read: Setback for Amazon, Flipkart; SC refuses to halt CCI antitrust probe

Cloudtail India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prione Business Services, is one of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in. It has been in the crosshairs of trade associations for alleged violation of Indian laws.



Last month, the Indian Sellers Association, in an open letter, had urged Murthy to end the partnership between Amazon and Cloudtail India. Earlier in February, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had also sought investigation of Cloudtail India for flouting government rules.



"Amazon and Catamaran entered into a JV in the early days of e-commerce in India with a shared vision of transforming hundreds of thousands of small businesses in a fast-changing digital world, by providing online capabilities enabling them to access customers both in India and globally. We are humbled by how the JV exceeded its vision...," Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head - Amazon India, said.



Catamaran President MD Ranganath said, "We are happy that Prione has leveraged global best practices for e-commerce in India, created jobs, and provided millions of Indian customers access to a wide selection of products from across the country by leveraging technology."

Also Read: NSE to allow trading in US-listed stocks via NSE-IFSC platform