BREAKING: Delhi court sends Sushil, Gopal Ansal to 7-yr-jail in Uphaar tragedy case

Delhi's Patiala House court has imposed 7-year imprisonment, Rs 2.25-crore fine on Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the Uphaar tragedy case.

The court has ordered Ansals to be taken into custody immediately, from where they'll be transferred to Tihar.

The court has also permitted to provide medication, spectacles, etc to the accused. Patiala House Court slapped a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each against Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal in a case related to evidence tampering in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy, news agency ANI reported. The court has also imposed Rs 3-lakh fine each on the other three accused.

