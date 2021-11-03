Edtech Edukemy, Sonu Sood foundation join hands to prepare poor students for government jobs

Education technology venture Edukemy, which helps students prepare for exams for government jobs, has tied up with Sonu Sood's Sood Charity Foundation to offer 100 per cent scholarships to economically weaker section students preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam.

As part of the tie-up, eligible students will be offered full scholarships on the foundation course for SSC exams that would cover six months of end-to-end preparation with 300+ live classes.

The SSC conducts examination to recruit staff for various Group B and C positions in various government ministries, departments, and organisations.

Incidentally, the initiative is already live on the websites of both Edukemy and Sood Charity Foundation, which helps the underprivileged by providing them access to better quality education, career opportunities and healthcare.

Meanwhile, Edukemy has appointed Neetu Singh, a well-known academician and faculty of English with a large fan following of lakhs of young aspirants, to help the SSC applicants in their preparation. It has also appointed Vikash Parashar for Quantitative Aptitude having over 19 years of experience in teaching.

"Every year lakhs of students from the economically weaker section cannot qualify for these exams due to a lack of proper coaching. We want to make a social impact by providing free coaching and mentorship support and holistic personality development," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, Co-founder, Edukemy, which was founded in 2020.

Currently, Edukemy offers a 20 per cent discount to EWS candidates for courses for the UPSC exams.

"Sood Charity Foundation was started with the purpose of helping the needy across segments covering education, medical, healthcare, career opportunities. Our diligent focus is to empower the underprivileged to gain access to the best facilities and resources. Education being the enabling factor is the best way to help and enable the marginalized sections of our society," said Sonu Sood.

