Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Wednesday admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science, news agency ANI reported.

Singh was admitted to the hospital after he complained of weakness following a fever, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The 89-year-old had fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

Earlier this year, the veteran Congress leader was admitted to the same hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

