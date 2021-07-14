'Null and void': Centre asks states to not register case under repealed Section 66A of IT Act

The Centre on Wednesday asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to direct police stations under their jurisdiction to not register cases under the repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.



"The Supreme Court in its judgment on 24.03.2015 in the matter of Shreya Singhal Vs Union of India, had struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This made Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, null and void with effect from the date of the order...and hence no action could be taken under this section," the home ministry said in a release.



The ministry asked states and UTs to sensitise law enforcement agencies for compliance with the order issued by the Supreme Court, and also requested to immediately withdraw any case booked under the said section, it said.



Also Read: LG to invest over $8 billion for EV battery, eco-friendly materials

Section 66A of the Information Technology Act laid down punishment for sending offensive message through computer resource or a communication service that was "grossly offensive" or had menacing character, or any information, which the sender knew to be false, but was sent for the purpose of "causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred or ill will".



However, the section was scrapped by a verdict of the Supreme Court in 2015. Earlier this month, the top court issued a notice to Centre on an application filed by NGO 'Peoples Union For Civil Liberties' on people still being booked under the scrapped section.



"Don't you think this is amazing and shocking? Shreya Singhal judgement is of 2015. It's really shocking. What is going on is terrible," the bench of Justices R F Nariman, K M Joseph and B R Gavai had said.