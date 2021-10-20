RBI slaps monetary penalty totalling Rs 1.27 cr on Paytm Payments Bank, Western Union

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday imposed monetary penalty on payment system operators Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PBBL) and Western Union Financial Services Inc.



While the central bank levied a penalty of Rs 1 crore on PBBL for an offence related to Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act), it imposed a penalty of Rs 27.78 lakh on Western Union Financial Services, a money transfer service -- cross-border in-bound service operator -- for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI.



In PBBL's application for the issue of final Certificate of Authorisation (CoA), it was observed that PPBL had submitted information that did not reflect the factual position, the RBI said in a release. "As this was an offence of the nature referred to in Section 26 (2) of the PSS Act, a notice was issued to PPBL."

After reviewing the written responses and oral submissions made during personal hearing, the RBI determined the charge was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty.



Meanwhile, Western Union reported instances of breach of the ceiling of 30 remittances per beneficiary during the calendar years 2019 and 2020, and filed an application for compounding of the violation.



"RBI determined that the aforementioned non-compliance warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty after analysing the compounding application, and oral submissions made during the personal hearing," the release said.



The RBI clarified the imposition of penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance, and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

