Regularly monitoring resolution of issues with new I-T portal; 1.19 cr ITRs filed: FinMin

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said it has been regularly monitoring with Infosys the resolution of issues with the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.



The e-filing portal, developed by the IT company, was launched on June 7. However, taxpayers and professionals have complained about glitches and difficulties with the portal since its launch.



The ministry said a number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal.



"Over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till 7th September, 2021, with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September, 2021. The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September, 2021," the ministry said in a release.



It said 1.19 crore income tax returns have been filed for assessment year 2021-22, of which over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns.



"It is encouraging to note that over 94.88 lakh ITRs have also been e-verified, which is necessary for processing by the Centralised Processing Center. Of this, 7.07 lakh ITRs have been processed," it added.



The ministry said taxpayers have been able to view over 8.74 lakh notices issued by the department under the faceless assessment/appeal/ penalty proceedings, to which over 2.61 lakh responses have been filed. An average of 8,285 notices for e-proceedings are being issued and 5,889 responses are being filed in September, 2021 on a daily basis.



Further, it said over 10.60 lakh statutory forms have been submitted, including 7.86 lakh TDS statements, 1.03 lakh Form 10A for registration of trusts/institutions, 0.87 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, 0.10 lakh Form 35 for appeal.



"Aadhaar-PAN linking has been done by 66.44 lakh taxpayers and over 14.59 lakh e-PAN have been allotted. These two facilities are being availed of by over 0.50 lakh taxpayers on a daily basis in September, 2021," the ministry said, adding that it is continuously engaging with Infosys to ensure a smooth filing experience for taxpayers.

