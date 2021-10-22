Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit jumps 23.5% to Rs 3,728 crore

Reliance Industries telecom unit Jio on Friday reported a jump of 23.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,728 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Reliance Jio had posted a net profit of Rs 3,019 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Cash Profit for the quarter was Rs 8,206 crore, up by 18.2 per cent Year-on-Year.

Revenue from operations surged by 7 per cent to Rs 19,777 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 18,496 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's gross revenue for the July-September quarter was up 15.2 per cent at Rs 23,222 crore from Rs 21,708 during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

