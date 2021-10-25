Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group, PE firm CVC Capital bag two new IPL franchises

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and private equity firm CVC Capital have bagged the two new IPL teams, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

While Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group claimed Lucknow franchise with a bid of over Rs 7,000 crore, CVC Capital was the second highest bidder with a bid of over Rs 5,000 crore, it said quoting a BCCI source.

Goenka earlier owned the Pune franchise Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for two years and is also the owner of ISL franchise ATK Mohun Bagan.

(More details to follow)