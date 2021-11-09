Srinagar among UNESCO's 49 'creative cities'; PM Modi congratulates J&K

Srinagar was among the 49 cities worldwide to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the craft and folk-art category on Monday.

UNESCO's City of Crafts and Folk Arts project is part of the wider Creative Cities Network, founded in 2004, which designates cities worldwide that have made unique contributions to the field of crafts and folk arts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of J&K for the recognition.

"Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi tweeted.

The announcement was made by UNESCO on its website on Monday. The 49 cities were added to the network of 246 cities following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Saleem Baig, Convenor of INTACH (J&K Chapter), said they have been preparing dossiers for this recognition for last four years and making it to the UNESCO list is huge recognition of artisans of Kashmir who have kept the centuries old craft alive.

"It's a huge recognition of Kashmiri craft and heritage. Its recognition of identity of Kashmir, its craftsmen who sustained tradition for centuries," said Mr Baig

"We were left out in 2019. This time there were two cities recommended for the recognition - Srinagar and Gwalior. UNESCO decided to select Srinagar this time," he added.

Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu said that it is a "GREAT NEWS FOR SRINAGAR! #Srinagar has been inscribed as @UNESCO ''Creative City of Art and Craft''. The only city from India to make it to the list!"