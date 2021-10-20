Uttarakhand rains: Death toll reaches 46; govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for victims

The death toll in Uttarakhand has reached 46, as of Wednesday, according to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. "As per the official information we have with us so far, 11 people are missing and there are some injured people too -- taking the number to 46," said Dhami.

Viewing the situation, automobile companies like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Auto decided to shut down production in the state of Uttarakhand on October 19. Tata Motors resumed its operations on October 20.



According to the IMD report, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed from October 18 to October 19 in areas including Champawat, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Chameli. Although the state is going to witness light rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday onwards, Uttarakhand has already lost connectivity and was on alert till October 19 following the heavy showers.



With over 300 people rescued so far, a lot of people are still feared to be trapped under the debris, according to news report. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand today and review the rescue operations followed by an aerial survey of the state on Thursday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences for the lives lost. PM Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on phone for an update of the situation and assured aid. The state government has announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation for the next of kin of the ones who lost their lives in rain-related incidents.