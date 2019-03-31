13 bogies of Tapti Ganga Express derail in Bihar, 4 injured

Four passengers were injured on Sunday after 13 coaches of Chapra-Surat Tapti Ganga Express derailed in Bihar's Saran district.

The accident took place near Gautam Asthan railway station in Varanasi division at 9.45 am, minutes after the Surat-bound train left Chapra Junction, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway (NER), Sanjay Yadav, said.

No casualty has been reported so far, the CPRO told PTI over phone.

The accident spot is 10 km away from Chapra town of the district, the CPRO said.

The CPRO also said, "The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained."

All the four injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he added.