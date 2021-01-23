16 trains in Northern Railway delayed due to low visibility

Low visibility and other operational reasons have made as many as 16 trains run late in the Northern Railway region on Saturday.

The trains that are running late due to low visibility and other operational issues include Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express, H Nizamuddi-Renigunta, Kushinagar Exp, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special, Shaan-e-Bhopal Express, and Danapur-Pune Spl.

Meanwhile, Delhi's minimum temperature rose to eight degrees Celsius on Saturday even as fog lowered visibility to 300 metres in some parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Northern Railway covers the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Delhi and Chandigarh.

On Friday, as many as 10 trains were delayed due to the same reasons.

The delayed trains include Sealdah Express, Nandan Kanan (Neelanchal) Express, Balurghat-Malda special, and Marudhar Express

