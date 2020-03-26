21-day lockdown: Grocery stores can operate 24x7, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that grocery stores in Delhi can operate 24x7 during the lockdown. He made the announcement after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and senior government officials.

"We have decided to allow all establishments that supply essential items or are part of the supply chain for such items to function 24x7 to prevent overcrowding during the day. This will require no additional permits and licenses," Kejriwal tweeted.





Firms and grocery stores need to call 1031 to register themselves and get an e-pass to show to officials overlooking the lockdown.

E-commerce websites like Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers etc are all allowed to operate in the city.

Firms like Dr Lal Pathlabs and MedLife who deliver medicines to your doorsteps are also allowed to function.

He also said that Delhi Police has been asked to allow delivery agents who have the e-pass on person to operate freely.

Last week Kejriwal had announced free ration to 72 lakh people who were left unemployed due to the lockdown.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs advisory, groceries and food-related stores are allowed to remain open, but due to the lack of clarity, many shops have closed fearing police action.

India has reported over 600 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

