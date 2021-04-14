28-year-old arrested for morphing Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's face in Taylor Swift song

Surat crime branch arrested a 28-year-old resident Kishan Rupani for allegedly morphing Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani onto a song video by the famous American pop star Taylor Swift. He also shared the video on his social media. The 28-year-old was, however, released on bail after the Surat crime branch registered a case and recorded his statement.

The morphed video that became viral on social media used a popular Taylor Swift song 'I Knew You Were Trouble' in this video. Kishan Rupani is very active on social media and his Instagram handle is named gujju_smilly, where he has more than 5 lakh followers The accused had posted this video on his social media to garner more likes and shares on his social media account, according to the local police.

Police officials discovered this video when they were scanning the social media for posts that spread fake news related to COVID-19, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Patel. For now, the police has seized his mobile phone and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory for investigation purposes.

After his son received bail, Arvindbhai Rupani said that his son is innocent and hasn't done anything to defame the Gujarat CM.

Arvindbhai Rupani was quoted by India Today as saying, "We would see my son sitting for hours with his mobile phone, but I am sure he is innocent and he has not done anything to defame such an important person."

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: MP Tourism Minister conducts puja at Indore airport to ward off COVID-19

Also read: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests COVID-19 positive day after collapsing at Vadodara rally

Also read: What's in a name? Gujarat govt to rename dragonfruit as 'Kamalam'