Business Today
Loading...

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Sikkim-Nepal border; tremors felt in Assam, Bihar, Bengal

Accroding to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake originated at around 8:49 pm. The epicentre was at a depth of 30km, east-southeast of Gangtok.

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | April 5, 2021 | Updated 22:39 IST
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Sikkim-Nepal border; tremors felt in Assam, Bihar, Bengal
Photo credit: Euro-Med Seismological Centre

A mild earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, hit the Sikkim-Nepal border on Monday evening. Tremors were felt across Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. No casulaties or damage to property have been reported so far.

Accroding to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake originated at around 8:49 pm. The epicentre was at a depth of 30km, east-southeast of Gangtok.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said in a tweet that he called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about her well-being after the "earthquake tremors felt in North Bengal".

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: earthquake | earthquake today | earthquake in patna | bihar earthquake | earthquake in bihar | earthquake tremors | west bengal earthquake | patna earthquake | earthquake 5.4 | 5.4 earthquake
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close