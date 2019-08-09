66th National Film Awards announced: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal best actors; Andhadhun named best film

66th National Film Awards announced: Ayushmann Khurrana-Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun has won the 'Best Film' award in the 66th National Film Awards announced on Friday. Aditya Dhar-directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike has bagged four awards - best actor, best background music, best sound design and best direction.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal shared the 'Best Actor' award for their performances in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Andhadhun which is directed by Sriram also won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Hindi Film at the Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan is a murder drama that chronicles a series of mysterious events in the life of a blind pianist who accidentally gets embroiled in the murder of a former film actor.

India's most prominent awards are given in 31 film categories. The 66th National Film Awards were initially scheduled for April but were deferred by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry after the Lok Sabha election 2019. While the award recipients are announced in the month of April, the ceremony takes place on May 3 every year.

Here is the complete list of winners who won 66th National Film Awards this year:-

Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

FEATURE FILMS:

Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best cheoreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

Best music director: Padmaavat

Best special effect: Awe, KGF

Best music direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat

Best background music award: Uri

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best costume designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

Best Action: KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best film on social issues: Pad Man

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal