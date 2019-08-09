66th National Film Awards announced: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal best actors; Andhadhun named best film

66th National Film Awards announced: Ayushmann Khurrana-Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun has won the 'Best Film' award in the 66th National Film Awards announced on Friday. Aditya Dhar-directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike has bagged four awards - best actor, best background music, best sound design and best direction.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal shared the 'Best Actor' award for their performances in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Andhadhun which is directed by Sriram also won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Hindi Film at the Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan is a murder drama that chronicles a series of mysterious events in the life of a blind pianist who accidentally gets embroiled in the murder of a former film actor.
India's most prominent awards are given in 31 film categories. The 66th National Film Awards were initially scheduled for April but were deferred by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry after the Lok Sabha election 2019. While the award recipients are announced in the month of April, the ceremony takes place on May 3 every year.
Here is the complete list of winners who won 66th National Film Awards this year:-
Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)
NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
FEATURE FILMS:
Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best cheoreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best music director: Padmaavat
Best special effect: Awe, KGF
Best music direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat
Best background music award: Uri
Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe
Best costume designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao
Best Action: KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best film on social issues: Pad Man
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)
Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal