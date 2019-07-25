7 minor earthquakes strike Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday; 1 dead

A series of minor earthquakes with magnitude ranging from 3.6 to 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Thursday. A 55-year-old woman was killed in Dahanu area of Palghar after her thatched house came crashing down during the earthquake, ANI reported. The first quake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale shook Dahanu in the Talasari belt of Palghar district at 1:03 am.

Maharashtra: A 55-year-old woman died in Dahanu area of Palghar district after wall of a house collapsed on her, in the earthquake last night. https://t.co/HoPZC7sV1z - ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

This was followed by the more quakes of magnitude 3.6, 2.9 and 2.8 till 1:15 am. The epicentres of all the tremors were recorded at a depth of nearly 10km in Dundalwadi village, near Palghar, Palghar Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said. As per Kadam, tremors of 2.8 magnitudes were felt in Palghar too. Overall, seven mild quakes were experienced in the district since Wednesday, he said.

The region has been seismically active for some time now. As per Kadam, the area has experienced over 60 mild tremors routinely since November 2018, according to the recording by five seismographs installed by the regional meteorological department (RMD), Colaba.

Local revenue officials were instructed to visit the affected villages, Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde said, adding that district administration had conducted several awareness programmes in some villages informing about the precautionary measures to be taken during such emergencies.

In a separate development, Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district also experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter Scale on Thursday morning. However, there were no reports of casualties.

