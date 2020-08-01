Business Today
8 dead after crane collapses at Visakhapatnam's Hindustan Shipyard

According to police, the crane had undergone repairs and officials and operators were inspecting it when it fell, trapping several people

August 1, 2020
A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam. (ANI screenshot)

Eight people have been killed and one injured after a crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

According to police, the crane had undergone repairs and officials and operators were inspecting it when it fell, trapping several people.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors and police has reached the accident spot. Several people have been rushed to local hospitals

More details are awaited.

