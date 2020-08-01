8 dead after crane collapses at Visakhapatnam's Hindustan Shipyard

At least 11 people have been killed and one injured after a crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

According to police, the crane had undergone repairs and officials and operators were inspecting it when it fell, trapping several people. News agency ANI said that the incident occured on Saturday afterroon.

Watch video:

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 - ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, a team of doctors and police has reached the accident spot. Several people have been rushed to local hospitals

More details are awaited.