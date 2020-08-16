98-year-old war veteran beats coronavirus at Mumbai's naval hospital

The Indian navy on Sunday informed that a 98-year-old retired war veteran, Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal, successfully defeated the novel coronavirus on Independence Day.

Sakpal, a retired Navy officer, lives in Nerul, Mumbai. A few days back, he was admitted to Indian Naval Hospital Ship Avini in a critical state. The sepoy, from the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army, was diagnosed with pneumonia due to coronavirus a few weeks ago.

However, he recovered yesterday. Sakpal has seen it all - from the immediate aftermath of the 1918 Spanish Flu to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was accorded a warm farewell at the INHS Asvini, the primary naval healthcare centre in the war against COVID-19. The centre is also managing the care of serving and retired COVID-19 patients from the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 25,89,682 with a single-day spike of 63,490 cases on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries rose to 18,62,258 pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 49,980 with 944 people succumbing to the disease in the span of 24 hours.

