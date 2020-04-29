A loss to the world of cinema and theatre: PM Modi condoles Irrfan Khan's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. "Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.





Irrfan Khan died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted yesterday after his health deteriorated. The veteran actor was dealing with health issues since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. The actor is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and two children.

Khan had an acting career spanning 25 years in films, TV and theatre and was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011. The winner of several national awards has also acted in several big Hollywood projects like Marvel's The Amazing Spider-Man and Ang Lee's Life of Pi and A Mighty Heart.

The last few movies of Khan, including The Lunchbox, Piku, Talvar, Pan Singh Tomar, Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium, were critically acclaimed and well-received by the audience.

Angrezi Medium was his last film that hit the theatres before states across the country started shutting them down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

