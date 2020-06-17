AAP leader Atishi tests positive for coronavirus

AAP leader Atishi tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The AAP MLA was tested for coronavirus on Tuesday and her results came positive today, as per reports. Atishi is currently under home quarantine. Party colleagues wished the leader a speedy recovery.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, "Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she gets healthy soon and continues to serving people."

"Get well soon Atishi, recover soon from Corona," AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Atishi's reports come after concerns over Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health. He had developed high-grade fever and complained of difficulty in breathing after which he was admitted to the hospital. His two tests since then have come out negative.

Delhi Chief Minister also recently developed fever and sore throat after which he was tested for coronavirus. He was put under home quarantine after which he was tested negative.

Delhi is one of the most severely-impacted states in the country. Delhi has reported 44,688 cases in total, including 26,351 active cases, 16,500 discharges and 1,837 deaths. CM Kejriwal was part of the second batch of chief ministers to discuss the situation with PM Modi through video conferencing.

Also read: India-China border clashes: How many Chinese soldiers died? Here's what we know