ABVP calls for bandh in Telangana over exorbitant fees in schools

Right-wing student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a state-wide bandh against exorbitant fees charged by private and corporate schools in Telangana on Thursday. The student wing has asked the state government to constitute a fee regulatory committee for private and corporate schools. It has also sought directions to these schools to display fee structure on their websites to maintain transparency.

Their other demands includes strict implementation of 'Go. No.: 91', which prevents schools from adding a 'suffix' to their school names to attract the attention of parents; ban on selling books, uniforms and other stationery at school premises to avoid sky-high prices; and allotment of 25 per cent seats to the students of weaker sections. Further, ABVP city secretary R Srinivas has urged all the parents and representatives of people's organisations to participate in the state-wide bandh.