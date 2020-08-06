Actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide at his Mumbai residence

Popular television actor Sameer Sharma has allegedly died by suicide at his Mumbai residence. The actor was 44. Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling on Wednesday night at his Malad West residence.

According to reports, Sharma had recently rented the apartment. He rented the apartment in February. As per reports, the watchman of the society saw the body during his night duty and alerted the society members.

Police believe that the actor died by suicide two days back. No suicide note has been recovered. "A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station.

The actor was known for his popular roles in shows such as Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.