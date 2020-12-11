Ads under umpire's armpit! Rexona's deodorant finds safe corner

Cricket advertising has got just a little crazier with umpires in Australia's Big Bash League promoting a new sponsor in their...well, underarms.

Cricket Australia announced on Thursday a commercial partnership with the Australian deodorant and antiperspirant brand Rexona.

The sponsors expect the umpires in the domestic Twenty20 series to sport the product's branding under their arms. It is known that umpires lift their arms to signal either a six (with both arms raised) or when a player gets out (single arm raised). Now, when they do that, the world will be watching Rexona's "pit-vertising".

Rexona's parent company Unilever said that they are now in the process of trademarking "pit-vertising" for its newness and fresh take on branding in a game which is already awash with branding.

The underarm logos which will feature the name of the product underneath its trademark tick was on display for the first time on Thursday night with the 10th season of the BBL, in a match between Hurricanes and Sixers in Hobart.

Cricket Australia said in a tweet, "Welcome to the cricket family, Rexona! Protecting the @BBL's umpiring fraternity from the summer heat, Rexona branding will feature heavily on the armpits of all BBL umpires as they begin the process of trademarking armpit advertising!#BBL10"





