After rain and thunderstorms, rainbows spotted in Delhi NCR

After spells of rains in the national capital and its neighbouring parts, beautiful rainbows were spotted in Delhi and adjacent areas on Sunday evening. The rare view of rainbows in the sky brought smile on the faces of people who also got some respite from the scorching heat prevailing in the region.

A rainbow is a meteorological phenomenon that is caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in the multioloured cicular arc appearing in the sky.

Timing of the occasional showers and thunderstorms was perfect and long due amid the scorching heat prevailing in North India for the past few weeks.

Scattered showers were experienced across many areas in Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh along with thunderstorms today. The IMD in its latest bulletin on Sunday said that maximum temperature in the nation's capital is expected to touch 35 degrees celsius today and also predicted thunderstorm with hail.

IMD said that the maximum temperature in the country is not expected to increase much in the next few days and added that there is no possibility of a heatwave situation in Delhi before June 8.

As per the meteorological department, places likely to expect rain with strong winds included Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Palwal, Chandausi, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Shamli, Hapur and other surrounding areas, causing a dip in temperature.

The moderate-intensity rainfall accompanied by strong winds in Delhi-NCR has brought down the scorching heat considerably.

