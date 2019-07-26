Major fire breaks out at residential building in Ahmedabad, all rescued to safety

A residential building in Ahmedabad, Gujarat caught fire Friday afternoon. The fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of the Ganesh Genesis building which is located in the Gota locality of Ahmedabad. Fire brigade teams rushed to the site and rescued everybody successfully from the fire.

According to visuals posted on social media site Twitter by a local news channel, the top half of the building was up in flames with a black smoke billowing into the air.

Also Read:Massive fire kills two, injures four at ONGC oil well near Ahmedabad

As per the initial reports, nearly 30 people were stuck inside the building but the fire brigade teams brought all to safety. A fire officer present at the site told media that two people had suffered injuries and were in serious condition.

Local news channel TV9 Gujarati reported that the fire brigade had to resort to using ropes to save people as the hydraulic ladder that is normally used to rescue people from the buildings failed to function.