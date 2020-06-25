AHSEC Class 12 result 2020 to be announced today; here's how to check

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Assam Board class 12 result 2020 today. These results will be released on the official AHSEC website- ahsec.nic.in, hsinfo.in. Apart from the above mentioned websites, candidates can also check their results on sites such as www.assamresult.in, www.schools9.com, www.iResults.net, www.vidyavision.com, and www.ExamResults.net/assam .

Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2020: Here's how to check your result

Step 1: Visit the official Assam board website- ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Assam 12th Board result 2020' link

Step 3: Key in credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your AHSEC class 12 result will display on screen

Step 5: Download and save for future reference

Apart from the website, the candidates can also access their results on the AHSEC app Upolobdha, available on the Google Play store. Here, the candidates need to enter details like mobile number, roll number, roll code and the given captcha code to get their results.

In case you are faced with internet connectivity issues and cannot access either the website or the app, you can also check your Assam Board class 12 result via SMS. You need to type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

The students need to keep in mind that the hard copy of the AHSEC HS class 12 results will be delivered to their respective schools. Around 2.34 lakh students appeared in the Assam Board class 12 examination this year that was held from February 12- March 14 across 72 centres in the state.