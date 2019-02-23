AIADMK MP S. Rajendran dies in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Member of Parliament and AIADMK senior leader S Rajendran, who represented Villupuram parliamentary constituency, died in a car accident early this morning, ANI has reported.

The 62-year-old lawmaker, S Rajendran, who is survived by his wife Shanta Rajendran, was on his way to Chennai with his driver when his car hit a divider, the agency reported.

According to police, the accident took place at around 6.30 a.m when Rajendran, who was staying in the Circuit House in Tindivanam, was on his way to Chennai.

Rajendran sustained severe injuries and died on the stop, while his driver is being treated at the Tindivanam government hospital.

The police has registered the case and probe is on, the officials said.

A first time MP from Villupuram constituency, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader was a member of standing committee on chemicals and fertilizers and was also a member of consultative committee in the ministry of civil aviation.

