AIIMS to advise non-COVID patients over phone from April 20

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has announced that it will be providing tele-consultancy to all patients currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. This has been done to reduce the need for such patients who visit the facility during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to an official statement by AIIMS, patients can register online and seek medical advice over the phone from April 20 onwards. AIIMS said that the hospital is at the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 in Delhi but is also concerned about the medical attention needed to be given to non-COVID patients of the hospital.

"All patients who were undergoing treatment in AIIMS, New Delhi and had been advised a follow-up, can now register online for obtaining a follow-up appointment. On the given date, doctors of concerned department/speciality will call up these patients and give them the requisite medical advice. The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi, can visit this link https://ors.gov.in/followup/ and obtain appointments," the statement said.

On March 24, AIIMS Delhi decided to indefinitely shut down its Out-Patient Department (OPD) services. It was the first the medical institute to have done so.

AIIMS had issued a circular postponing all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries, conducting only emergency life-saving surgeries with effect from March 21.

