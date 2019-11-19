AirAsia, SpiceJet, GoAir passengers can now check-in at New Delhi metro station

After Air India and Vistara, the New Delhi metro station has started check-in facility for passengers of AirAsia, SpiceJet and GoAir. The metro station connects fliers to the T3 terminal of Delhi airport.

GoAir passengers can obtain their boarding passes at the Metro check-in counters only for international flights, the Delhi International Airport Linited (DIAL) said.

The airport-bound passengers will be able to do check-in for domestic and international flights from New Delhi Metro station two to 12 hours prior to scheduled departure of their flights.

The flight check-in facility at the metro station would close two hours before departure time.

"The service has been extended by DIAL in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of its effort to provide enhanced experience to its domestic and international passengers," the press release said.