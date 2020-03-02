Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.5 crore to transgenders; Anand Mahindra applauds gesture

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to applaud Akshay Kumar who donated Rs 1.5 crore to build a home for transgender people. Mahindra praised Akshay Kumar and said, "Monday morning booster shot". Mahindra added, "Bravo Akshay Kumar, you have the status to change the status of marginalised."

Director of upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, Raghava Lawrence, recently revealed that Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1.5 crore, following which the news spiralled on social media. Lawrence, in a Facebook post wrote, "Hai friends and fans, I would like to share one good news, Akshay Kumar sir is donating Rs 1.5 crore for building transgender home for the first time in India".

Laxmmi Bomb's Raghava runs a Larencce Charitable Trust in Chennai. Raghav said that one day he was casually talking to Akshay about his trust's transgender project and was looking to raise funds for the buildings when Kumar jumped in to help. "We wanted to celebrate 15th year by inviting a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. Our trust has provided the land and we are looking forward to raise funds for the building," Raghav said on his Facebook post. Immediately, Akshay decided to donated Rs 1.5 crore for building home for transgenders, Raghav added.

The debutante director thanked Akshay for investing in his project and wrote, "I thank him on behalf of all transgenders. We will announce the bhoomi poojan date soon".

Raghav has cast Akshay Kumar for his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, which will be releasing next year. Laxmmi Bomb is said to be the remake of South film Muni 2: Kanchana. In the film Akshay will play the role of a man possessed by Laxmmi's spirit.

At present, Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the filming of Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty-directorial will hit the screens on 27 March 2020.