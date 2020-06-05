Akshay Kumar only Indian in Forbes annual list of 'The World's Highest Paid Celebrities'

Actor Akshay Kumar is the only celebrity from India to have found a place in the Forbes annual list of 'The World Highest-Paid Celebrities 2020'. The Khiladi franchise actor has been placed at the 52nd spot in the list. This year, reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has topped the list.

Kylie Jenner has a strong social media following with 179 million followers on Instagram.

As per the list, Kumar earned $48.5 million thus placing him on the 52nd spot. While Kylie Jenner posted total earnings of $590 million establishing her place at the top of the list.

Forbes says about Kumar, "Bollywood's top-earning star, Kumar is prepping for his first television series, Amazon Prime's 'The End'".

Forbes shared the entire list of twitter.

Controversial rapper Kanye West was placed second on the list with $170 million in earnings. At the third spot is tennis legend Roger Federer with $106.3 million in earnings. Number 4 position was awarded to Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with $105 million in earnings.

Another footballer, Lionel Messi is at Number 5 with $104M earnings.

