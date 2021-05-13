Akshaya Tritiya 2021 date: Significance; why you should buy gold on this day

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days for the Hindu and the Jain communities. Most people purchase gold on this day in the hopes of good luck and prosperity.

This festival assumes importance since it is widely believed that the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, Lord Parshurama was born on this day. Another belief states that the Treta Yug also began on Akshaya Tritiya.

This festival is known by different names in various parts of the country. For instance, it is known as Akti in Chhattisgarh whereas it is known as Akha Teej in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 date and time

Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 14, 2021 this year. The Tithi will begin on 05:39 on May 14 and last till 07:59 on May 15.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 time in different cities

Ahmedabad- 05:59 to 12:36

Bengaluru- 05:55 to 12:16

Chandigarh- 05:38 to 12:19

Chennai- 05:44 to 12:05

Gurgaon- 05:38 to 12:18

Hyderabad- 05:44 to 12:12

Jaipur- 05:40 to 12:23

Kolkata- 04:56 to 07:59 on May 15

Mumbai- 06:04 to 12:35

New Delhi- 05:38 to 12:18

Pune- 06:01 to 12:31

Why do people purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

People purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya as it is considered to be a sign of health, wealth and fortune. You can purchase gold between 05:38 on May 14 to 05:30 on May 15.

