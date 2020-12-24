'Alia and I would have married if not for the pandemic,' says Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand said that he would've married girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt this year if not for the pandemic.

Kapoor said "The deal would've been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick that goal very soon in my life."He also spoke to Masand about Bhatt being an overachiever.

Asked if he took any online classes during the lockdown, he said, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn't take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

The couple is coming together for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which was initially slated for a Christmas release this year but got postponed due to the pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. The film's director, Ayan Mukerji, had said that the film will offer the audience 'something that's really new and amazing and next level'.

Also read: Salman Khan fights brother-in-law in Antim: The Final Truth teaser

Also read: Bollywood drugs case: NCB summons Karan Johar; seeks details of 2019 party video