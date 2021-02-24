Alia Bhatt gives peak into Gangubai Kathiawadi, gets praise from SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar

Alia Bhatt today released the teaser of her upcoming 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' made by prominent filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhatt is getting outpouring support and praises from her co-stars for her performance in the film. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra have posted about the film, complimenting Bhatt's portrayal.

Sharing the teaser of the film on Bhansali's birthday, Bhatt wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir...I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday. Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet ...Gangu!"

Shah Rukh tweeted, "I always look forward to your work as an actor 'little one'. And this one seems extremely special...and you...so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film."

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Alia!!!! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team."

Akshay Kumar's tweet read, "#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I'd heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it."

Bhatt's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the teaser with the caption "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it's bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! @bhansaliProductions," he wrote.





Happy Birthday Sir..

I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday

Presenting a part of my heart & soul.

Meet .. Gangu!â¤ï¸#GangubaiKathiawadi#SanjayLeelaBhansali@bhansali_produc@jayantilalgada@PenMovies@prerna982https://t.co/AKrBnGZhZx â Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 24, 2021

Alia!!!! Iâm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.@aliaa08@bhansali_produchttps://t.co/sD8MtbVpYy â PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

https://t.co/gxkk2I3UeW With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, itâs bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! ð¥ @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi â Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 24, 2021

#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day Iâd heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it ðhttps://t.co/BVwyMxYFio â Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 24, 2021

I always look forward to your work as an actor âlittle oneâ. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08https://t.co/ZPIIfWGQYs â Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 24, 2021

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on July 30, and is set to clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.

Also read: 'Thanks for making my day guys': Priyanka Chopra finds orb dress memes too funny