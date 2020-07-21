Amarnath Yatra cancelled over coronavirus fears

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the management authority of the shrine announced on Tuesday. Live telecast from the shrine will be carried out as usual for devotees, the authority further added. The pilgrimage was cancelled last year too days before Centre abrogated Article 370 and carved the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

"Based upon the circumstances, the Board decided with heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020," the Amarnath Shrine Board said.

"The Board is aware of and respects the sentiments of millions of devotees and to keep the religious sentiments alive, the Board shall continue the Live Telecast/ Virtual Darshan of the morning and evening Aarti. Further, the traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice," it further added.

In an order eariler this month, the Supreme Court had asked Jammu and Kashmir government to take a decision on allowing the Amarnath Yatra to continue based on the ground realities. A per original schedule, the Yatra was supposed to begin on July 21 and end on August 3.