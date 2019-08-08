Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 starts: Check deals, offers on mobile phones, TVs, appliances

Amazon kicked off its Freedom Sale 2019 on August 8, a day after it offered it to its Prime members. The sale will continue till August 11. Amazon users can avail hefty discounts and offers on Amazon devices, TVs, mobile phones, headphones, appliances and other products. If you have a SBI credit card, then you will be eligible for 10 per cent instant discount on multiple products.

They are also offering no cost EMI on more than 10 crore products. If you are placing your first order on Amazon, then you will be eligible for free delivery.

Here are some of the deals offered on Amazon Freedom Sale 2019:

Phones

Huawei Y9: The newly launched phone is being offered at 16 per cent off. The original price of the phone is Rs 18,990 but you will be able to grab it for Rs 15,990.

Realme GA: The 32GB variant of the Realme GA is being offered at 23 per cent off. The device is being rolled out for Rs 6,199 instead of its original price of Rs 7,999.

Oppo F11 Pro: The Oppo device is being offered at 27 per cent off. You can bag the phone for Rs 21,990 instead of the original price of Rs 29,990.

Honor 8C: If you are looking for a cheaper phone then Honor 8C is the right match for you. The phone is being offered at 38 per cent off. Instead of buying it for Rs 12,999, one can grab it for Rs 7,999.

Amsung Galaxy M10: With 14 per cent off, the phone is being rolled out for Rs 7,990 instead of Rs 9,290.

Appliances

Mi LED TV AC Pro 80cm: This HD ready Android TV is being offered for 17 per cent off. The original price of the TV is Rs 14,999 but it is being offered for Rs 12,499.

Bosch 7kg Washing Machine: The fully-automatic front loading washing machine if being rolled out for a hefty discount of 29 per cent. The original price of the appliance was Rs 36,700 but is being offered at Rs 26,199.

Samsung 43 inches TV: The full HD TV by Samsung is also being offered for a hefty 35 per cent off. The TV is being rolled out for Rs 28,999, instead of the original Rs 44,900.

Amazon devices

Echo Dot 3rd Gen: The Echo Dot third generation is being offered on 33 per cent off. The original price of the product is Rs 4,999 but can be availed for Rs 2,999.

Fire TV Stick 4K: The popular Fire Stick is being offered for 20 per cent off at Rs 4,799, instead of its original price Rs 5,999.

